Bennett scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Rangers in Game 5.

Bennett was a major contributor in Thursday's win -- he set up Gustav Forsling in the second period to tie the game before potting an empty-netter, which ended up being the game-winner. It was Bennett's first multi-point performance since April 23rd against Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old has five points in as many games in this series, and he's back to centering the second line after a recent stint on the third line. This would suggest that Bennett is close to or at full strength after missing five contests across the first two rounds of the postseason. Bennett is up to five goals and nine points with a plus-2 rating in 11 playoff appearances so far.