Bennett registered a power-play assist in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss against the Rangers in Game 2.

Bennett had the primary helper on Carter Verhaeghe's power-play goal in the first period of Friday's loss to tie the game. It was the only goal for Florida and the game went to overtime -- Bennett had more ice time as a result, although he's been deployed on the third line lately. The 27-year-old has three goals, three assists and an even plus-minus rating in eight playoff contests.