Bennett registered an assist in a 4-1 Game 2 victory over the Oilers on Monday.

Bennett extended his point streak to five games, having notched three goals, three assists and 15 shots over that stretch. In addition, the 27-year-old winger is adding plenty of physicality, dishing out 32 hits in those five outings. Despite averaging 2:07 of ice time with the man advantage, Bennett hasn't recorded a power-play point in his last six appearances.