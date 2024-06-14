Bennett scored a goal on two shots, doled out three hits, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Bennett has four goals and three assists during his six-game point streak. The 27-year-old center hadn't taken a minus rating in any of the previous five games, though he was caught on the ice a few times as the Oilers attempted a comeback in the third period. Bennett has done well in a second-line role this postseason with 13 points, 32 shots on net, 73 hits and a plus-3 rating over 15 appearances.