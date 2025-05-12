Bennett scored a goal on four shots, added two PIM and doled out eight hits in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.

The Panthers nursed a 1-0 lead for much of the game until Bennett doubled the advantage at 12:09 of the third period. The 28-year-old has three points over four playoff games versus Toronto, and he's at a total of five goals, three assists, 29 shots on net, 45 hits and an even plus-minus rating through nine postseason contests. He continues to see time on the second line and second power-play unit.