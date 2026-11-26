Bennett tallied a power-play goal, served two PIM and dished out three hits in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

Bennett recorded the lone power-play goal of Wednesday's contest, with his tally with a man advantage putting the Panthers up 4-2 early in the third period. The 30-year-old center is currently on a three-game point streak and now has four goals over his last two games. Overall, he has compiled 11 goals, 17 points, a plus-3 rating, 61 shots on net and 52 hits over 25 appearances this season. While Bennett's playing time could be reduced following the return of Aleksander Barkov, the former should remain a solid fantasy option in deep leagues while playing alongside Brad Marchand on the team's third unit.