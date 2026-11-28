Bennett tallied the game-winning goal and fired four shots on net in Friday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Bennett played the hero in the late stages of Friday's contest, as he fought at Washington's net front to redirect a shot from Matthew Tkachuk into the back of the net with just 24 seconds remaining. Bennett's goal wasn't only Friday's game winner, but it also went down as the 200th goal of his 13-year NHL career. This season, the 30-year-old center now has 12 goals, 18 points, 65 shots on net, 53 hits and eight blocked shots over 26 outings. With nine goals and 12 points over his last 12 games, Bennett is a strong fantasy option in all fantasy formats for the time being, especially those that value category coverage.