Bennett potted his sixth goal of the postseason in Saturday's 2-1 series-clinching win over New York in Game 6.

Bennett opened the scoring in the first period after being set up by Evan Rodrigues. Bennett has elevated his game at a crucial point of the postseason -- he has goals in three straight contests and he finished this series with six points in as many games. The 27-year-old added four shots, three hits, one block and a plus-1 rating in 15:27 of ice time Saturday night. Bennett is up to six goals, four assists and a plus-3 rating through 12 playoff appearances.