Bennett registered an assist, 11 hits, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Bennett is no stranger to heavy play, but he had to be feeling amped up for the series opener of the Stanley Cup Finals. The center has produced 11 points, 28 shots on net, 64 hits and a plus-4 rating through 13 playoff appearances. He remains in a second-line role and should continue to blend offense and physicality as the Panthers look to keep up their high-energy playing style.