Bennett (upper body) produced a primary assist in his return to the lineup in Friday's 6-2 win over Boston.

Bennett's return to the lineup paid immediate dividends for the Panthers, as the second-line center registered an assist on Vladimir Tarasenko's goal late in the second period. The 27-year-old also threw 7 hits in 12:43 of ice time. Bennett's ice time will presumably increase in the coming games as he readjusts to the pace of playoff hockey. Overall this postseason, Bennett has one goal and two assists in three games.