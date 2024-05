Bennett (upper body) will be in Friday's Game 3 lineup against the Bruins, Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Bennett was injured during Game 2 against the Lightning last round and had missed five straight games. He'll slide back into a top-six role alongside Carter Verhaeghe and Matthew Tkachuk on Friday. After scoring 20 goals and 41 points in the regular season, Bennett has two points through two playoff appearances.