Bennett scored an empty-net goal in Wednesday's 3-0 win over New York in Game 1 of the series.

Bennett was held off the scoresheet in consecutive games prior to helping seal the win for Florida in Game 1. He added five shots, three hits and a plus-1 rating in 13:17 of ice time. Bennett's ice time will be something to monitor going forward -- he's currently centering Florida's third line after playing most of the regular season on the second line with Matthew Tkachuk. Bennett is up to five points (three goals) in seven contests so far this postseason.