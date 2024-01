Bennett recorded three assists in Monday's 4-1 win over Nashville.

Bennett set up Sam Reinhart's opening power-play tally in the second period and Carter Verhaeghe's marker in the final frame before adding a third helper on Matthew Tkachuk's empty-netter. It's the second three-point game of the season for Bennett, who now has seven points (three goals, four assists) in his last six contests. The 27-year-old forward is up to 10 goals and 21 points through 34 games this season.