Hornqvist decided to retire Wednesday, per Sportsnet.

Hornqvist had 264 goals and 543 points in 901 career NHL games with Nashville, Pittsburgh and Florida. He was part of the Penguins' Stanley Cup-winning runs in 2016 and 2017. At his height, Hornqvist was a reliable goal scorer, surpassing the 20-goal milestone eight times over nine campaigns from 2009-10 through 2017-18. The 36-year-old scored a goal and three points in 22 contests with Florida in 2022-23, but didn't play past Dec. 3 because of a concussion.