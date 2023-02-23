Hornqvist (concussion) is not expected to return this season, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Hornqvist has been sidelined indefinitely since Dec. 3 with a concussion. He has recorded three points, 40 shots on goal and 18 hits in 22 appearances this campaign. Coach Paul Maurice doesn't believe Hornqvist will be an option for the playoffs, if the Panthers manage to qualify.