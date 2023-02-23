Hornqvist (concussion) is not expected to return this season, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.
Hornqvist has been sidelined indefinitely since Dec. 3 with a concussion. He has recorded three points, 40 shots on goal and 18 hits in 22 appearances this campaign. Coach Paul Maurice doesn't believe Hornqvist will be an option for the playoffs, if the Panthers manage to qualify.
More News
-
Panthers' Patric Hornqvist: Remains out indefinitely•
-
Panthers' Patric Hornqvist: Not close to return•
-
Panthers' Patric Hornqvist: Shifts to LTIR•
-
Panthers' Patric Hornqvist: Lands on IR•
-
Panthers' Patric Hornqvist: Won't return to Saturday's game•
-
Panthers' Patric Hornqvist: Chips in with assist•