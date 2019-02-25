Wideman was dealt to the Penguins -- via the Panthers -- in a straight up trade for Jean-Sebastian Dea on Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

The Panthers dumped Wideman on waivers last month, but he passed through unclaimed and stuck with the organization. Fortunately for the Cats, it netted them a forward in Dea, who could be relied upon with Derick Brassard getting shipped out of town by Monday's deadline. Wideman has accumulated 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) over 181 career contests between the Senators, Oilers and Panthers. He should help a Pittsburgh team that is down Brian Dumoulin (concussion), Olli Maata (shoulder) and possibly even Kris Letang (upper body) ahead of Monday's game against the Avs.