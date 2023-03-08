Wideman had two shots on goal, three blocked shots and two penalty minutes over 12:47 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Wideman returned to the ice following an eight-game absence due to an upper-body injury. He was eased back into the lineup, playing 18 shifts, the lowest amount among Montreal defensemen. He's been in and out of the lineup, either by injury or healthy scratch, and has just four points in 33 games. His last point was an assist in a 7-2 loss to Buffalo on Nov. 22.