The Penguins placed White on waivers Sunday, Chris Johnston of TSN reports.

White signed a two-way deal with Pittsburgh after joining the team on a PTO for training camp. He tallied 15 points in 68 games with Florida last year and has 113 points in 292 career NHL contests. The 26-year-old will likely begin the year with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton but could be an injury replacement at the NHL level throughout the year.