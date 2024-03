White (upper body) is slated to be back in the lineup versus Boston on Thursday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

White has missed the last four games. He will replace Michael Pezzetta on the fourth line, alongside Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Tanner Pearson. White was pointless in 11 games with Pittsburgh, and has yet to pick up a point with Montreal in five games, after they picked him up on waivers on Feb. 22.