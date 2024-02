White was claimed off waivers by the Canadiens on Thursday after being waived by Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

White saw limited action for Pittsburgh before being waived by the team, going scoreless while averaging 9:57 of ice time through 11 top-level appearances. The 27-year-old forward could make his Canadiens debut immediately Thursday against the team that just parted ways with him, the Penguins.