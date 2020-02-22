Play

Per Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com, Kahun (lower body) is on the ice for pregame warmups, which suggests he'll be in the lineup for Saturday's game against Buffalo.

Kahun is battling a lower-body injury, but he's evidently feeling well enough to give it a go against Buffalo. He'll skate with Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust on the Penguins' second line Saturday.

