Per Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com, Kahun (lower body) is on the ice for pregame warmups, which suggests he'll be in the lineup for Saturday's game against Buffalo.

Kahun is battling a lower-body injury, but he's evidently feeling well enough to give it a go against Buffalo. He'll skate with Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust on the Penguins' second line Saturday.