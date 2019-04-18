Penguins' Jared McCann: Bothered by shoulder issue

McCann clarified that the upper-body injury he was dealing with during the playoffs was in fact a shoulder issue, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

McCann was arguably the best trade acquisition pulled off by Jim Rutherford this season, as he tallied 11 goals (three shorthanded) and six helpers in 32 games for the Penguins. The Ontario native should get plenty of opportunities in 2019-20 and could push for the 40-point mark next year after putting up a combined 35 with the Pens and Panthers this season.