Play

Penguins' Jared McCann: Draws helper in return

McCann (upper body) provided an assist, four hits and two shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins.

McCann missed one game with his injury. The 23-year-old has 33 points, 138 shots, 86 hits and a plus-7 rating in 60 contests. He's likely to remain in a middle-six role down the stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories