McCann (lower body) will join the Penguins for their four-game road trip, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

McCann registered two goals on 17 shots, three assists and 11 hits while averaging 11:55 of ice time in 11 appearances this season prior to getting hurt. Once cleared to play, the 24-year-old center may find himself stuck in a fourth-line role now that Zach Aston-Reese is fully fit and gelling again with Teddy Blueger and Brandon Tanev.