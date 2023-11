Hellberg stopped all 11 shots he faced after replacing Tristan Jarry (upper body) in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Ducks.

Both of Hellberg's appearances this season have been relief outings. He's allowed two goals on 28 shots in those games. With Jarry questionable and Alex Nedeljkovic (lower body) on long-term injured reserve, Hellberg could get a run of playing time. The Penguins wrap up their west coast road trip Thursday against the Kings.