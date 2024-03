Hellberg was traded to the Panthers by the Penguins on Friday in a swap for Ludovic Waeber and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

Hellberg will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason but will provide the organization with another depth option alongside Spencer Knight. In his three NHL outings this season, the 32-year-old Hellberg went 1-0-0 with a 2.50 GAA and .922 save percentage.