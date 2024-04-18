Nieto (knee) was unable to get back onto the ice for the Penguins this season, missing 60 games total.

Nieto's status was never really updated by the Penguins but it seems almost certain that he suffered a setback at some point considering the team previously said he was out 6-8 weeks at the start of January. Before getting hurt, the 31-year-old California native managed just one goal and three assists in 22 games. Even if Nieto is available for the start of the 2024-25 campaign, he figures to be a long shot for anything more than a bottom-six role.