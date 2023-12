Nieto (lower body) skated for the first time Friday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Nieto's return to the ice is certainly a step in the right direction but the fact that he has yet to practice with the team all but rules him out versus the Senators on Saturday. Still, with some extra time off due to the Christmas break, Nieto may be healthy enough to play when the Penguins return to action versus the Islanders on Wednesday.