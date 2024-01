Nieto (lower body) is still considered out "longer-term" according to coach Mike Sullivan, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports Tuesday.

Nieto returned to skating Dec. 22 but has yet to practice with the team but should probably be considered out indefinitely at this point. Given the amount of time he has already missed, 13 games dating back to Nov. 30, Nieto could be headed for long-term injured reserve when the Penguins activated Bryan Rust (upper body) off injured reserve.