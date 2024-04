Nieto (knee) sustained an undisclosed injury while rehabbing from his knee surgery. The center could find himself heading back under the knife ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Nieto was limited to a mere 22 appearances this season in which he tallied a meager five points. At this point, there seems to be some concern that Nieto won't be fully healthy in time for next season given the numerous surgeries which will impact his offseason program.