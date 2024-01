Nieto (lower body) was moved to long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Nieto is eligible to be activated whenever he is ready, but coach Mike Sullivan said Tuesday that the Pittsburgh forward is still facing an extended absence. Nieto, who hasn't played since Nov. 30, has chipped in four points, 13 shots on goal, nine blocked shots and 12 hits over 22 outings this season.