Bonino (kidney laceration) was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Bonino missed the last month of the season with the injury, and the Penguins missing the playoffs meant he didn't get a chance to return. The 35-year-old forward is set to be a free agent this summer, and it's possible a number of teams would be interested in signing him as a solid defensive center in a bottom-six role. He had 19 points in 62 contests between the Sharks and the Penguins in 2022-23.