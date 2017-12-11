Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Game-time decision Monday

Hornqvist (head) will be a game-time decision against the Avalanche on Monday.

Hornqvist appears to be no worse for wear after taking a puck to the head in Saturday's tilt versus Toronto -- including taking part in line rushes at practice. Prior to getting hurt, the winger had racked up eight points in eight games -- four of which were recorded on the power play. Even in a bottom-six role, the Swede continues to log minutes with the man advantage which gives him top-end fantasy value.