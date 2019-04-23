Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Headed to Worlds

Hornqvist will join Sweden for the 2019 IIHF World Championship, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Hornqvist struggled this season, including a pointless four-game playoff run, so perhaps a chance to play with his national team will get him out of his slump. The gritty netfront pest only managed 18 goals this year, the first time he missed the 20-goal mark since the lockout shortened 2012-13 campaign. With a $5.3 million cap hit, the Penguins will be looking for more out of the veteran or he could find himself on general manager Jim Rutherford's always active trade block.