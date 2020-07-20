Hornqvist (undisclosed) took the ice Monday following the lifting of the team's voluntary quarantine, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Hornqvist won't take part in the team's intra-squad scrimmage Monday, which shouldn't come as a surprise considering he hasn't gotten on the ice yet. Still, it's good news for the Penguins, as the Swedish winger figures to slot into a third-line role for the club alongside Patrick Marleau and Jared McCann.