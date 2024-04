Smith garnered an assist in a 5-2 win over the Rangers on Monday.

Despite the helper, Smith remains mired in a seven-game goal drought dating back to March 17 versus the Red Wings. During his slump, the 33-year-old winger has registered just 12 shots to go with two assists, four hits and two blocks. With his offensive game underwhelming, Smith finds himself in a third-line role while Drew O'Connor gets minutes with Sidney Crosby on the top line.