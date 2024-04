Smith grabbed a pair of assists in Thursday's 4-1 victory over the Capitals.

Smith set up Ryan Shea's opening tally early in the first period before adding a second helper on Lars Eller's empty-netter in the third. It's the first multi-point game since March 17 for Smith, who had just two assists in his previous eight games. He's up to 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) through 70 games this season.