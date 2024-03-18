Smith found the back of the net and added an assist in a 6-3 win over the Red Wings on Sunday.

Smith opened the scoring for his 12th of the year and added a primary helper, both in the first period. The 32-year old third-line winger also contributed a plus-2 rating and three shots on net in 14:45 of ice time. Although he had not scored since March 5, he is now riding a three-game point streak with one goal and three assists over that span. Playing in the middle-six with the Penguins limits his upside for elite point acquisitions.