Smith produced a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

With his helper on an Evgeni Malkin goal late in the first period, Smith reached the 500-point plateau for his career. The multi-point performance was his first since Dec. 23, but the 32-year-old winger has been a fairly reliable contributor for the Penguins in a top-six role of late, collecting two goals and eight points over the last 10 games.