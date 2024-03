Smith posted an assist and three hits in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Oilers.

Smith has gone eight games without a goal, but he has four assists in that span. The 32-year-old winger is up to 26 points, 104 shots on net, 38 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 53 appearances. Smith is in a middle-six role for the Penguins, though he could be offloaded at the trade deadline if the team can find a contender that can fit all or part of his $5 million cap hit.