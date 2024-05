Puustinen inked a two-year, $1.55 million contract with the Penguins on Friday.

Puustinen saw action in 52 games for Pittsburgh this year in which he generated five goals and 15 assists. With a new deal in hand, the 24-year-old winger should be in contention for a middle-six role heading into the 2024-25 campaign. If he can play regular minutes at the NHL level, Puustinen should be capable of challenging for the 30-point threshold next year.