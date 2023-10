Butcher (undisclosed) was on the ice for Tuesday's optional skate, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Butcher is not expected back in the short-term and his skating is considered just a first step in the recovery process. Even once cleared to play, the 28-year-old blueliner is far from a lock for the lineup and could even find himself shifted down to the minors at some point.