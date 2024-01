Butcher was acquired from the Penguins in exchange for Maxim Cajkovic on Thursday.

Butcher has three goals and seven points in 14 contests with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. He's also recorded 16 goals and 114 points in 275 career NHL games, but he hasn't played at the top level since the 2021-22 campaign. Butcher is expected to report to AHL Iowa.