Butcher signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Penguins on Monday, per PuckPedia.

Butcher spent all of last season with AHL Texas, scoring six goals and 43 points through 65 appearances. He has 275 games of NHL experience with Buffalo and New Jersey. The 28-year-old blueliner will fill a depth role with the Penguins but could see some NHL time throughout the year.