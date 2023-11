Butcher (undisclosed) was placed on waivers Tuesday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Butcher appears to be ready for game action after starting the season on the injured non-roster list. If he goes unclaimed, he will probably report to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The 28-year-old blueliner produced six goals and 43 points in 65 minor-league contests with Texas last season.