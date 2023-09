Butcher is out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

It's unclear when Butcher sustained the injury, but it appears he may miss the start of the regular season. The 28-year-old defenseman would have been a long shot for the NHL roster to begin with, and it's all but certain he'll start his 2023-24 campaign with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.