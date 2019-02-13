Aston-Reese (undisclosed) is probable for Wednesday's clash with Edmonton, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

The final indicator for whether Aston-Reese does suit up versus the Oilers will be his activation off injured reserve. The Staten Island native is expected to slot into a fourth-line role, though that could change once Evgeni Malkin (suspension) is eligible to return. The youngster figures to join the second power-play unit which will boost his minutes and fantasy value.