Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Expected to play Wednesday
Aston-Reese (undisclosed) is probable for Wednesday's clash with Edmonton, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
The final indicator for whether Aston-Reese does suit up versus the Oilers will be his activation off injured reserve. The Staten Island native is expected to slot into a fourth-line role, though that could change once Evgeni Malkin (suspension) is eligible to return. The youngster figures to join the second power-play unit which will boost his minutes and fantasy value.
More News
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Taken off IR•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Unavailable Monday•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Still in non-contact jersey•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Will join road trip•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Skates prior to practice•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Doing on-ice work•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...