Glass recorded two assists, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Glass had been a healthy scratch over the last eight games. He made a quick impact in his return to the lineup, setting up both of Jason Zucker's first-period tallies. The 24-year-old Glass has 12 points, 74 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-11 rating through 37 appearances this season. It's unclear if Thursday's effort will be enough to secure him more playing time going forward.