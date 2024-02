Glass registered two assists and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

Glass has played in six straight games, earning three assists while seeing middle-six minutes in that span. He helped out on both of the Predators' goals in Tuesday's loss, which also saw him pick up a power-play point for the first time this season. He's at one goal, four helpers, 45 shots on net, 16 PIM and a minus-14 rating over 25 appearances.