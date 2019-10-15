Predators' Daniel Carr: Placed on waivers

The Predators waived Carr on Tuesday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Carr has been a healthy scratch for three of Nashville's first five games and only averaged 9:53 of ice time in the two contests he appeared in, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. As long as he goes unclaimed, the 27-year-old forward will be assigned to AHL Milwaukee.

